Hong Kong Jobless Rate Rises In February

Hong Kong’s unemployment rate increased to a five-month high during the December to February period after remaining unchanged in the previous period, the labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate rose a seasonally adjusted 4.5 percent in the three months to February from 3.9 percent during November-January period.

The latest rate was the highest since the July-September period of last year, when it was at the same level.

The underemployment rate increased to 2.3 percent from 1.8 percent in the preceding period.

The number of unemployed persons increased by around 22,700 to 157,900 in December-February. Over the same period, the number of underemployed persons also rose, around 17,100 to 86,900.

Total employment decreased about 33,700 to 3.643 million in the three months to February.

“The labor market will continue to face pressure in the near term, as the acute local epidemic is weighing heavily on consumption-related activities and causing disruptions to a wide range of economic activities,” the Secretary for Labor and Welfare, Law Chi-kwong, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com