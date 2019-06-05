Hong Kong PMI Hits Three-Year Low In May – Nikkei

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to contract in May, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a three-year low PMI score of 46.9.
That’s down from 48.4 in April, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, declines in both output and new orders gathered momentum. There was a sharper decline in orders from mainland China, while business sentiment remained negative.
Decreased appetite for inputs enabled distributors to improve on their delivery performance. Average lead times shortened for a third successive month in May.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- China Services PMI Falls To 52.7 In May – Caixin - June 4, 2019
- *China Services Index 52.7 In May, Composite 51.5 – Caixin - June 4, 2019
- Australia GDP Gains 0.4% On Quarter In Q1 - June 4, 2019