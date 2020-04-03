Hong Kong PMI Inches Higher In March – IHS Markit

Hong Kong’s private sector economy continued to contract in March, albeit at a slightly slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Friday with a PMI score of 34.9.

That’s up from 33.1 in February although it remains well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, new orders and exports both continued to fall sharply last month.

Delivery times lengthened at the fastest rate in survey history, while job shedding accelerated as backlogs fell at a record rate.

