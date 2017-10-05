Hong Kong Private Sector Expands In September – Nikkei

The private sector turned to expansion in September, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.2.

That’s up from 49.7 in August, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the index was boosted by renewed growth in new orders and output, although firms remain pessimistic about business outlook.

Supply shortages helped to drive up input costs.

