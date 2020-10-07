Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Climbs To 47.7 In September – IHS Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong continued to contract in September, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 47.7.

That’s up from 44.0, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders fell at slower rates, while the was job growth for the first time in three months. Business sentiment was at its least negative since June 2019.

Supply chains remained under pressure as limited freight capacity reportedly contributed to delivery delays.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com