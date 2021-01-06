The private sector in Hong Kong fell deep into contraction territory in December, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 43.5.
That’s down sharply from 50.1 in November, and it drops well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, output and new orders both fell at the sharpest rates since April as the COVID-19 restrictions dampened demand, curbed business activity and hit supply chains.
Exports, including new business inflows from mainland China, fell at a markedly increased rate during the month, exacerbating a worsening of domestic demand.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
- Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Falls Into Contraction – Markit - January 5, 2021
- Japan Services PMI Slips To 47.7 In December – Jibun - January 5, 2021
- *Hong Kong Private Sector PMI 43.5 In December – Markit - January 5, 2021