Hong Kong Private Sector PMI Falls Into Contraction – Markit

The private sector in Hong Kong fell deep into contraction territory in December, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 43.5.

That’s down sharply from 50.1 in November, and it drops well beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders both fell at the sharpest rates since April as the COVID-19 restrictions dampened demand, curbed business activity and hit supply chains.

Exports, including new business inflows from mainland China, fell at a markedly increased rate during the month, exacerbating a worsening of domestic demand.

