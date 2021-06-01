Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows In April

Hong Kong’s retail sales grew at a softer pace in April, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday.

The retail sales volume rose 10.9 percent year-on-year in April, after a 19.9 percent growth in March.

The value of retail sales increased 12.1 percent annually in April, slower than a 20.2 percent gain in the preceding month.

Sales value of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts surged 93.2 percent annually in April. Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products gained 60.2 percent and those of other consumer durable grew 23.2 percent.

Prices for consumer goods and fuels rose by 12.6 percent and 26.7 percent, respectively.

“It is essential for the community to actively participate in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program so as to create favorable conditions for a more visible revival of the retail trade and other consumer-facing activities,” a government spokesman said.

