In a surprising turn of events, retail sales in Hong Kong took a drastic downturn in March 2024, plummeting by 7.0% compared to the previous year. This significant decrease comes after a previous indicator of 1.9% in February 2024, indicating a sharp reversal in consumer spending trends. The data, updated on 3rd May 2024, highlights the challenging economic environment faced by retailers in Hong Kong amidst various external factors affecting consumer behavior. The Year-over-Year comparison underscores the severity of the decline, painting a worrying picture for the retail sector in the region.