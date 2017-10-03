Hong Kong Retail Sales Rise At Slower Rate In August

Hong Kong’s retail sales increased for the sixth successive month in August, though at a slower pace than in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed Tuesday.

The value of retail sales climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 4.0 percent rise in July.

Similarly, the volume of retail sales grew 3.2 percent annually in August, following a 4.5 percent gain in the prior month.

The value of sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts advanced 7.3 percent yearly in August and sales of commodities in supermarkets rose by 2.3 percent.

At the same time, the value of sales of wearing apparel registered a decline of 0.6 percent.

“The near-term outlook for retail sales should remain positive given the favorable job and income conditions and stabilization of inbound tourism,” a government spokesman said.

“However, the various external uncertainties remain causes for concern.”

“The Government will monitor the situation closely.”

