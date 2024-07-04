The Hong Kong stock market has experienced gains for three consecutive sessions, adding over 260 points, or 1.5 percent, during this period. The Hang Seng Index is now positioned just below the 17,980 mark, with expectations for a positive opening on Thursday.Global market predictions are optimistic for Asian markets due to an improved interest rate outlook. European markets saw an uptick, while U.S. markets ended mixed, setting the stage for a balanced performance in Asian markets.On Wednesday, the Hang Seng Index experienced substantial gains, led by utilities, property stocks, and technology companies. It surged by 209.47 points, or 1.18 percent, to close at 17,978.57, fluctuating between 17,808.27 and 18,017.76 throughout the day.Among the actively traded stocks, Alibaba Group soared 2.48 percent, and Alibaba Health Information Technology spiked 3.23 percent. ANTA Sports gained 0.34 percent, China Life Insurance rose by 1.40 percent, and China Mengniu Dairy leaped 3.43 percent. Additionally, China Resources Land surged 3.47 percent, CITIC advanced 1.68 percent, and Country Garden rallied 3.04 percent. However, CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.80 percent, and Haier Smart Home declined 1.58 percent. Other notable movements included Galaxy Entertainment’s 2.07 percent rise, Hang Lung Properties’ 0.61 percent gain, and Hong Kong & China Gas’ 1.86 percent increase.In U.S. markets, the performance was mixed; the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 23.90 points, or 0.06 percent, closing at 39,308.00. In contrast, the NASDAQ climbed 159.54 points, or 0.88 percent, to a record 18,188.30, and the S&P 500 added 28.01 points, or 0.51 percent, closing at a record 5,537.02.The positive sentiment on Wall Street was fueled by optimism regarding interest rates following weaker-than-expected economic data. The Institute for Supply Management reported an unexpected contraction in U.S. service sector activity in June, while the Labor Department noted a modest rise in first-time unemployment claims last week.Despite this, trading activity remained subdued, with treasuries rallying notably in reaction to the economic data. Markets closed earlier and will remain shut for the Independence Day holiday on Thursday.Meanwhile, oil prices climbed on Wednesday after reports indicated a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week, supported by a weaker dollar. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August rose by $1.07, settling at $83.88 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com