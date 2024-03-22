The Hong Kong stock market has seen significant growth in the last two sessions, with a total increase of over 330 points, or 2 percent. This raises the Hang Seng Index to just over the 16,860 point mark, with expectations of continued growth into Friday.The global market forecast for Asian markets remains promising, due to an optimistic perspective on interest rate outlooks. European and U.S. markets have also seen positive trends recently, leading to an expectation that Asian markets will follow this upward trajectory.Thursday’s trends for the Hang Seng index indicated broad success, with particular gains in utilities, real estate, and technology stocks. By the close of trading, the index had risen 320.03 points or 1.93 percent, to finish at 16,863.10.Many companies saw growth, including Alibaba Group and Alibaba Health Info, ANTA Sports, China Life Insurance, China Mengniu Dairy, and China Resources Land. Other companies such as Lenovo, Li Ning, Meituan, New World Development, and Techtronic Industries also showed progress.Wall Street also pointed towards a potential for growth, as the major averages saw modest but sustained increases throughout Thursday’s trading session, resulting in record closing highs. The Dow increased by 269.24 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 39,781.37, while the NASDAQ added 32.43 points or 0.20 percent to close at 16,401.84 and the S&P 500 gained 16.91 points or 0.32 percent to end at 5,241.53.This growth has been attributed to optimism following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement on monetary policy. Although interest rates remained unchanged, the central bank maintained that three rate cuts are expected this year.U.S. economic news has also revealed an unexpected boost in existing home sales in February, and a mild decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. However, crude oil futures suffered a minor setback due to the strength of the dollar and a decrease in gasoline demand in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures dipped by $0.20 to $81.07 a barrel for May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com