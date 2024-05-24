The Hong Kong stock market has experienced a decline for the third consecutive session, losing over 770 points or 4.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now resides just below the 18,870-point mark, anticipating another weak opening on Friday.The global outlook for Asian markets remains negative due to persistent concerns over interest rate trends. European markets closed mixed with minimal movements, while U.S. markets ended in the red, suggesting Asian markets will follow suit.On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index saw broad-based declines, particularly impacting financials, real estate, and technology sectors. The index dropped by 326.89 points, or 1.70 percent, closing at 18,868.71 after fluctuating between 18,776.21 and 19,024.41.In individual performances, Alibaba Group plummeted by 5.24 percent, while Alibaba Health Information fell by 2.85 percent. ANTA Sports weakened by 2.18 percent, China Life Insurance dropped by 2.25 percent, and China Mengniu Dairy tanked by 3.15 percent. Other notable declines included China Resources Land down by 2.17 percent, CITIC by 1.05 percent, and Country Garden by 2.68 percent. Conversely, CNOOC saw a modest gain of 0.74 percent.Additional declines included CSPC Pharmaceutical, Galaxy Entertainment, Hang Lung Properties, Henderson Land, Hong Kong & China Gas, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, JD.com, Lenovo, Li Ning, Meituan, New World Development, Techtronic Industries, Xiaomi Corporation, and WuXi Biologics, each closing lower by varying margins.U.S. market sentiment was also weak, with major indices opening mixed but trending downward later in the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged by 605.78 points or 1.53 percent, closing at 39,065.26. The NASDAQ fell by 65.51 points or 0.39 percent, ending at 16,736.03, and the S&P 500 lost 39.17 points or 0.74 percent, finishing at 5,267.84.Initially, U.S. markets saw a boost from strong tech stocks, fueled by positive quarterly results from Nvidia (NVDA), which exceeded expectations and provided optimistic guidance. However, this early optimism was overshadowed by ongoing concerns regarding the outlook for interest rates, amplified by Wednesday’s hawkish Fed minutes.Adding to the rate concerns, a report from the Labor Department revealed that first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.Oil futures also faced declines for the fourth straight session on Thursday amid worries about demand and an unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July fell by $0.70 or 0.9 percent, settling at $76.87 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com