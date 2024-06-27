The Hong Kong stock market has seen an upward trend for two consecutive sessions, gaining over 60 points or 0.3%. Currently, the Hang Seng Index is just below the 18,090 mark and is expected to continue its ascent on Thursday.The global outlook for the Asian markets is mixed and flat, with significant economic data releases anticipated in the coming days. European markets experienced slight declines, while U.S. markets achieved modest gains, suggesting that Asian markets may show a balanced performance.On Wednesday, the Hang Seng closed slightly higher, bolstered by gains in financials and mixed results in property and technology stocks. The index climbed 17.03 points or 0.09% to finish at 18,089.93, after fluctuating between 17,934.63 and 18,156.35.Key performers included: Alibaba Group (+0.28%), Alibaba Health Info (+0.90%), ANTA Sports (-1.27%), China Life Insurance (+0.71%), China Mengniu Dairy (+5.02%), China Resources Land (+0.74%), CITIC (-0.13%), CNOOC (-0.66%), Country Garden (-0.40%), CSPC Pharmaceutical (+3.15%), Galaxy Entertainment (+0.27%), Hang Lung Properties (+0.45%), Henderson Land (+0.23%), Hong Kong & China Gas (+0.86%), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (+0.87%), JD.com (-1.37%), Lenovo (+0.89%), Li Ning (-1.34%), Meituan (+0.17%), New World Development (-0.55%), Techtronic Industries (-2.14%), Xiaomi Corporation (+0.22%), and WuXi Biologics (+2.69%).The sentiment from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic. Major indices opened lower on Wednesday but gained momentum later in the day, pushing into positive territory. The Dow increased by 15.64 points or 0.04% to close at 39,127.80, the NASDAQ rose by 87.50 points or 0.49% to 17,805.16, and the S&P 500 added 8.50 points or 0.16% to finish at 5,477.90.Investors on Wall Street are awaiting key U.S. inflation data later this week, which may provide insights into future interest rate movements. Bank stocks are under scrutiny ahead of the central bank’s annual stress test, while shares of energy firms experienced slight declines, impacted by weak oil prices.In economic news, the U.S. Commerce Department reported a significant drop in new home sales for May, accompanied by a decline in building permits.Crude oil prices saw a minor increase on Wednesday, recovering from earlier losses due to a notable rise in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August settled at $80.90 a barrel, up by $0.07.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com