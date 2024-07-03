The Hong Kong stock market has been on an upward trajectory for consecutive trading days, gaining over 50 points or 0.3% overall. As it stands, the Hang Seng Index is just below the 17,770 mark, and is expected to open strongly again on Wednesday.The outlook for Asian markets points to minimal fluctuations ahead of the U.S. employment data release on Friday. While European markets have experienced downturns, U.S. markets have seen gains, suggesting that Asian markets might trend upward.On Tuesday, the Hang Seng finished marginally higher, showing mixed performances across sectors including financial services, real estate, and technology. The index climbed 50.53 points or 0.29%, closing at 17,769.14 after fluctuating between 17,669.42 and 17,986.14.Key performers and their movements included: Alibaba Group (-0.07%), Alibaba Health Info (-0.96%), ANTA Sports (-2.73%), China Life Insurance (+1.63%), China Resources Land (+3.01%), CITIC (+0.56%), CNOOC (+4.46%), Country Garden (+2.28%), CSPC Pharmaceutical (+0.48%), Galaxy Entertainment (-0.41%), Hang Lung Properties (-1.05%), Henderson Land (+0.72%), Hong Kong & China Gas (-0.67%), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (+2.37%), JD.com (-2.03%), Lenovo (+0.18%), Li Ning (-4.97%), Meituan (+0.99%), New World Development (-1.50%), Techtronic Industries (-0.22%), Xiaomi Corporation (+1.09%), WuXi Biologics (-3.12%), and China Mengniu Dairy (unchanged).Wall Street’s positive lead features prominently, with major indices opening lower on Tuesday but a late rally driving them up by the close. The Dow rose by 162.33 points or 0.41%, ending at 39,331.85. The NASDAQ increased by 149.46 points or 0.84%, to close at 18,028.76. The S&P 500 gained 33.92 points or 0.62%, finishing at 5,509.01.The slow start on Wall Street followed remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who expressed cautious optimism regarding inflation progress, suggesting that further evidence is needed before considering interest rate cuts.Stocks advanced as bond yields decreased, with investors focusing on upcoming key employment data.In the oil markets, prices declined on Tuesday due to reduced fears of supply disruptions from Hurricane Beryl. West Texas Intermediate Crude for August delivery fell by $0.57 or about 0.7%, closing at $82.81 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com