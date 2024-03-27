The Hong Kong stock market broke a two-day losing streak on Tuesday, which saw a nearly 400-point, or 2.5 percent, drop. The Hang Seng Index is currently hovering just below the 16,620-point mark, although it may retreat slightly on Wednesday.Global projections for Asian markets are a mixed bag, with technology and oil companies expected to bear the brunt of downward pressure. European markets had a positive showing, but the downward trend of U.S. markets is likely to influence Asian markets.On Tuesday, the Hang Seng Index rose modestly, bolstered primarily by tech stocks, financial shares, and properties. The index finished the day up by 144.72 points or 0.88 percent, settling at 16,618.32, after fluctuating between 16,452.55 and 16,728.90.In terms of individual stocks, Alibaba Health Info was up 1.25 percent, and China Life Insurance grew by 0.88 percent. Conversely, China Mengniu Dairy dipped by 2.27 percent. Positive performances were seen in China Resources Land, spiking 2.26 percent, and CITIC, accelerating 1.63 percent. However, CNOOC dropped 0.33 percent.Wall Street didn’t offer much inspiration, with major averages opening high on Tuesday and showing promise during the day, but a late slump saw them close in the negative.The Dow fell by 31.31 points or 0.08 percent to end at 39,282.33, while the NASDAQ declined 68.80 points or 0.42 percent to close at 16,315.70. The S&P 500 also slipped, losing 14.61 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 5,203.58.This late-day drop might stem from concerns over the economic fallout of the indefinite suspension of all vessel traffic into and out of the Port of Baltimore, prompted by the recent bridge incident.Economic updates revealed a rise in new orders for U.S.-made durable goods in February, while the Conference Board reported a slight dip in U.S. consumer confidence in March.On Tuesday, crude oil futures settled lower as traders assessed oil supply and demand positions against the backdrop of ongoing Middle East tensions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended the day down $0.33, settling at $81.62 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com