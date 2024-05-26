Hong Kong is set to release data on imports, exports, and trade balance for April this Monday, marking a relatively light day for Asia-Pacific economic news. In March, the region saw a 5.3 percent month-on-month increase in imports and a 4.7 percent rise in exports, resulting in a trade deficit of HKD 45.0 billion.China will also disclose industrial profit figures for April. In March, industrial profits experienced a year-on-year growth of 4.3 percent.Japan is scheduled to announce its leading and coincident indices for April. In March, the leading index declined by 0.7 percent month-on-month, while the coincident index increased by 2.4 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com