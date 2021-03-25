Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Thursday

Hong Kong will on Thursday release February figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In January, imports were up 37.7 percent on year and exports surged an annual 44 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.2 billion.

Thailand will provide February numbers for industrial production, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.6 percent on year following the 2.8 percent contraction in January.

