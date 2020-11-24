Hong Kong will on Tuesday release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
In September, imports were up 3.4 percent on year and exports rose an annual 9.1 percent for a trade deficit of HKD12.7 billion.
The Philippines will provide October data for its budget balance; in September, the budget saw a deficit of PHP138.5 billion.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Hong Kong Trade Data Due On Tuesday - November 23, 2020
- Treasuries Give Back Ground Amid More Upbeat Vaccine News - November 23, 2020
- Crude Oil Futures Close Notably Higher - November 23, 2020