Hong Kong Trade Deficit Narrows In July

Hong Kong’s trade deficit narrowed in July with imports falling more than exports, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The trade deficit fell to HK$ 32.1 billion in July from HK$ 47.1 billion in the same period last year. Economists had expected a deficit of HK$ 46.7 billion.

In June, the trade deficit was HK$ 55.1 billion.

Exports declined 5.7 percent annually in July. Economists had expected a 9.7 percent fall.

Imports decreased 8.7 percent in July. Economists had expected a fall of 8.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports and imports rose 9.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively, in July.

For the May to July period, the trade deficit fell to HK$ 122.7 billion from HK$ 144.6 billion in the same period last year. Exports and imports decreased 5.7 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

