Hong Kong experienced a significant improvement in its foreign trade balance in May compared to the previous year, driven by a robust surge in export growth, according to recent data from the Census and Statistics Department released on Tuesday.The trade deficit narrowed to HK$12.1 billion in May, down from HK$26.4 billion the same month the previous year. In April, the deficit was HK$10.2 billion.The visible trade deficit of HK$12.1 billion accounted for 3.1 percent of the value of imports.Exports witnessed an annual increase of 14.8 percent in May, following an 11.9 percent rise in April.Notably, exports to Mainland China surged by 23.6 percent year-over-year.Overall, total exports to Asia surged by 18.7 percent. Among these, shipments to Malaysia grew the most, with a 50.2 percent increase, followed by a 23.2 percent rise in exports to Thailand.Outside of Asia, exports to the United States increased markedly by 26.6 percent. Conversely, exports to Switzerland plummeted by 25.7 percent.Imports saw an annual growth of 9.6 percent in May, up from a 3.7 percent increase in the previous month."Looking ahead, Hong Kong's export performance is expected to remain positive if external demand stays strong, although geopolitical tensions will continue to pose uncertainties," a government spokesman stated.