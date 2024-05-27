Hong Kong witnessed a significant reduction in its foreign trade deficit in April, spurred by a surge in export growth driven by increased shipments to Mainland China and the United States. According to data released by the Census and Statistics Department on Monday, the trade deficit contracted to HK$10.2 billion in April, down from HK$36.6 billion in the corresponding month of the previous year. In March, the trade gap stood at HK$45.0 billion.The visible trade deficit amounted to HK$10.2 billion, representing 2.6 percent of total imports.Exports saw an annual increase of 11.9 percent in April, compared to a 4.7 percent growth observed in March. Exports to Mainland China alone surged by 21.3 percent year-on-year.Overall, total exports to Asia climbed by 15.7 percent, with shipments to Malaysia leading the charge with a 38.4 percent rise, followed by Thailand with a 33.2 percent increase. Beyond the Asian markets, exports to the United States saw a notable uptick of 17.1 percent. Meanwhile, exports to the Netherlands experienced a significant drop, falling by 24.3 percent.On the import front, there was an annual increase of 3.7 percent in April, which was slower compared to the 5.3 percent growth recorded in March.A government spokesperson commented, “Looking ahead, Hong Kong’s export performance is expected to improve further if external demand remains robust. However, geopolitical tensions and prolonged periods of tight financial conditions could pose risks to this outlook.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com