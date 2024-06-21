Hong Kong’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched closer towards zero, reaching -0.20% in May 2024, according to data updated on 21 June 2024. This is a noticeable improvement from the previous month’s indicator, which stood at -0.70% in April 2024.The month-over-month comparison indicates a reduction in the rate of deflation, suggesting that downward pressures on prices have lessened slightly. This change marks a positive direction for Hong Kong’s economic conditions, although the CPI remains in negative territory, indicative of a continued deflationary trend.As the global economy grapples with various challenges, Hong Kong seems to be gradually stabilizing its price levels. Observers are keenly watching these indicators as they reflect the efficacy of economic policies and external economic influences on the region. The upcoming months will further clarify whether this trend towards stabilization will continue or if further interventions might be necessary to foster positive inflation.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com