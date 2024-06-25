Hong Kong’s export sector continues to show robust growth, with the latest figures indicating a significant increase of 14.8% in May 2024. This surge follows an already impressive 11.9% rise recorded in April 2024. The data, updated as of 25 June 2024, displays a positive trajectory for Hong Kong’s exports on a month-over-month basis.The current 14.8% growth in May not only indicates a strong performance compared to the previous month but also suggests resilient demand for goods and services from Hong Kong amidst global economic fluctuations. The comparison period indicates that the actual change in May far exceeds the export growth of April, demonstrating sustained economic momentum.As international markets continue to recover and adapt to post-pandemic conditions, Hong Kong’s export expansion serves as a beacon of economic stability and growth in the region. Stakeholders and analysts will be closely monitoring the trends in the coming months to gauge if Hong Kong can maintain this upward trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com