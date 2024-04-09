In March 2024, Hong Kong’s foreign reserves experienced a decline, dropping to $423.6 billion from the previous figure of $425.2 billion in February 2024. The updated data, released on 9th April 2024, indicates a decrease during this period. Foreign reserves play a crucial role in a country’s economy as they are used to stabilize and protect the national currency, manage exchange rates, and meet external obligations. The slight decrease in Hong Kong’s foreign reserves could have various implications for the region’s economic stability and financial markets, potentially influencing investor confidence and government policies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com