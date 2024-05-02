Hong Kong’s economy displayed a robust performance in the first quarter of 2024, as the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) surged by 2.3%. This growth marks a significant increase from the previous quarter, where the GDP had risen by 0.4%. The data, updated on 02 May 2024, reveals a positive trend in the country’s economic indicators, signaling a potential rebound and expansion in various sectors.The Quarter-over-Quarter comparison highlights the impressive growth rate achieved in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter of 2023. This upward trajectory bodes well for Hong Kong’s economic outlook, showcasing resilience and potential for further development in the coming months. As the region continues to navigate global economic challenges and uncertainties, this latest GDP data offers a promising glimpse into Hong Kong’s economic resilience and growth potential.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com