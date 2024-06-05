Hong Kong’s manufacturing sector showed signs of contraction in May 2024, as the S&P Global Hong Kong Manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.2, down from 50.6 in April. The latest data, updated on June 5, indicates a concerning shift for the region’s industrial activities.The PMI, a critical indicator for manufacturing health, falling below the neutral 50 mark suggests that the sector is experiencing a decrease in overall factory activity. This decline could reflect a combination of factors, including weakening demand, supply chain disruptions, or broader economic challenges.Analysts and policymakers will be closely monitoring upcoming PMI readings to gauge whether this trend will persist and to consider potential measures to support the manufacturing sector amidst this downturn. The development poses significant implications for Hong Kong’s economic stability and growth projections for the second half of 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com