The private sector in Hong Kong moved back into expansion territory in January, the latest survey from S&P Global showed on Friday with a PMI score of 51.2.

That’s up from 49.6 in December, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

The relaxation of COVID-19 measures across Mainland China and Hong Kong SAR underpinned renewed growth of demand in January. New orders rose at the quickest pace since last July.

Likewise for new export orders, including new business from Mainland China, a return to expansion was recorded in January. As a result of the rise in demand, business activity expanded in January and at a solid pace overall.

