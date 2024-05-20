Hong Kong’s unemployment rate has remained steady at 3.0% for the second consecutive month, according to data updated on May 20, 2024. The stability in the job market comes after the same rate was recorded in March 2024.Economists were closely watching to see if the rate would change, given recent global economic fluctuations. However, the latest figures suggest that the labor market has maintained its equilibrium for now.As Hong Kong continues to navigate through economic uncertainty, this steady unemployment rate may be seen as a positive sign for the region’s economic resilience. Industry analysts will be keenly observing whether this trend continues in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com