HORNBACH Group (HBAPF.PK) announced a notable increase in their first-quarter financial performance. The company's consolidated net income before minority interests reached €100.0 million, reflecting a substantial 40.8% rise compared to the previous year. Additionally, adjusted EBIT saw a significant surge, climbing 33.8% to €146.4 million. Consequently, earnings per share grew to €5.96 from the prior year's €4.15.First-quarter consolidated net sales experienced a modest increase of 1.8%, amounting to €1.81 billion. This growth was attributed to favorable weather conditions in March and April, which helped offset ongoing consumer hesitancy towards high-cost and non-essential purchases.Looking ahead to fiscal 2024/25, the Group anticipates net sales to slightly exceed the previous year's figures, with adjusted EBIT projected to be at or marginally higher than the level recorded for the 2023/24 financial year.