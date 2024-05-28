According to the latest data updated on May 28, 2024, the United States House Price Index has shown signs of slowing down. The index, which measures the change in residential house prices nationwide, registered a growth rate of 6.7% in March 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous month where the index stood at 7.1% in February 2024.The year-over-year comparison reveals that the current figure represents the growth from March 2023 to March 2024, illustrating that the pace of rising house prices has moderated over the past month. In contrast, the February reading captured the change from February 2023 to February 2024.The deceleration could reflect a mix of factors, including a cooling off in the housing market, potential increases in mortgage rates, and broader economic conditions influencing buyer behavior. Analysts will be closely watching upcoming data releases to assess whether this trend will continue and its potential impacts on the overall economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com