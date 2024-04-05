According to the latest data released on April 4, 2024, household spending in Japan saw a significant increase in February 2024 compared to the previous month. The indicator for household spending stopped at 1.4%, marking a 3.5% rise from the previous month where it had been at -2.1% in January 2024.The month-over-month comparison portrays a positive shift in consumer behavior, indicating potential economic growth and stability in Japan. This rise in household spending could signify increased consumer confidence, leading to higher levels of consumption and investment within the country’s economy. As Japan continues to navigate its economic landscape, this uptick in household spending brings optimistic prospects for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com