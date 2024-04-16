In March 2024, the United States experienced a decline in housing starts as the indicator dropped to 1.321 million units, down from 1.521 million in February 2024. This decrease may indicate a slowdown in the construction sector, potentially influenced by factors such as rising material costs or economic uncertainty. The data, updated on 16 April 2024, reflects the challenges faced by the housing market, which plays a crucial role in the country’s overall economic health. Analysts will closely monitor future housing start numbers to gauge the trajectory of the construction industry and its broader impact on the US economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com