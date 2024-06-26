HP Inc. (HPQ) has announced that Karen Parkhill will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer starting August 5. Tim Brown, who has been serving as interim CFO, will return to his previous role as the head of Print Finance.Parkhill brings extensive experience, having spent the last 13 years as CFO for established, publicly traded companies.Most recently, Parkhill served as CFO at Medtronic, a leading healthcare technology firm, since 2016. Prior to this, she held the position of Vice Chairman and CFO at Comerica Inc. for five years.Her finance career began in investment banking at JP Morgan, where she advanced to become the CFO for Commercial Banking.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com