HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has shown a significant increase, reaching 59.2. This marks a notable improvement from the previous indicator of 56.9 recorded in February 2024. The latest data, updated on 21st March 2024, indicates strong growth in the manufacturing sector, showcasing increased production and demand in India.The surge in the PMI signifies a positive trend, reflecting the resilience and expansion of the manufacturing industry in the country. With the current indicator surpassing the previous figures, it highlights the ongoing efforts and potential for further development within the Indian manufacturing sector. This uptrend in PMI is a promising sign for the economy, indicating progress and stability in the manufacturing landscape of India.