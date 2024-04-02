The latest data released by HSBC India reveals a significant surge in the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the month of March 2024. The indicator has risen to an impressive 59.1, up from the previous reading of 56.9. This uptick indicates a robust expansion in India’s manufacturing sector.The increase in the Manufacturing PMI can be attributed to various factors such as strong domestic demand, improved production levels, and favorable market conditions. The rise in PMI suggests that Indian manufacturers are experiencing a period of growth and increased business activity.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring the Manufacturing PMI data as it provides valuable insights into the health of India’s manufacturing sector. With the PMI reaching 59.1 in March 2024, it signals a positive outlook for the Indian economy and underscores the resilience of the country’s manufacturing industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com