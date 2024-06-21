India’s services sector continues to show robust growth, as indicated by the latest HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index, a key economic indicator which measures the performance of the services sector, edged up to 60.4 in June 2024 from its previous reading of 60.2 in May 2024.The minor improvement showcases sustained expansion in the sector, which remains above the crucial 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction. Released on June 21, 2024, the data highlights a positive sentiment among businesses operating within India’s vast services landscape.Economists suggest that the continued increase in the Services PMI is reflective of strong demand and an optimistic business environment, bolstered by both domestic consumption and international trade activities. The latest figures underline India’s economic resilience and its potential for sustained growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com