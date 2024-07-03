In the latest economic update, the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for June 2024 has shown a modest rise, underscoring continued positive momentum in India’s services sector. According to data released on July 3, 2024, the PMI edged up to 60.5, compared to 60.2 in May.The HSBC India Services PMI is a key indicator of economic health, providing a tangible measure of business activity within the service industry. A PMI reading above 50 typically signals expansion, while below 50 indicates contraction. The current reading of 60.5 not only points to robust growth but also marks one of the highest levels recorded this year, suggesting strong demand and business activity within the sector.Analysts note that the sustained growth in the services sector bodes well for the overall Indian economy, as it plays a crucial role in the country’s GDP. The gradual increase in the PMI highlights confidence among service providers and may indicate further economic resilience in the coming months. This positive trend will be closely watched as policymakers and business leaders assess the economic landscape moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com