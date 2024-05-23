In a sign of robust expansion in the Indian services sector, the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) climbed to 61.4 in May 2024. According to the latest data released on May 23, this marks an increase from April’s 60.8, underscoring a continued positive trajectory for the country’s services industry.The PMI, an important economic indicator, has maintained its strength above the 50.0 threshold, signifying growth. This uptick indicates that businesses in the sectors of finance, insurance, real estate, transport, and communication are experiencing expanded activity, which is vital for overall economic health.Given this upward trend, analysts anticipate sustained confidence among service providers, which could bolster further investments and employment opportunities in India. Such resilience in the services PMI not only reflects domestic demand but also potential international trade engagements. The sector’s progression remains a promising sign for India’s economic stability and growth in 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com