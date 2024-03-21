According to the latest data released by HSBC, the India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed a slight dip to 60.3 in March 2024. This comes after the previous indicator reached a robust 60.6 in February 2024. The HSBC India PMI is a key indicator of the country’s service sector performance, with a reading above 50 indicating expansion and below 50 showing contraction.While the slight decrease from the previous month may raise some concerns, a PMI reading of 60.3 still signals strong growth in the Indian services sector. The data was last updated on 21 March 2024, highlighting the continued importance of monitoring economic indicators to gauge the health of the country’s economy. Analysts will be closely watching future PMI releases to assess the trajectory of India’s service sector in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com