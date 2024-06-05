In the latest economic update from India, the HSBC India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has shown a slight decline for May 2024. The PMI slipped to 60.2, down from the previous month’s high of 60.8, as per the updated data released on June 5, 2024.Despite the minor decrease, the index remains robustly above the 50.0 threshold that separates growth from contraction, indicating an ongoing expansion in the services sector. Economists note that while the dip represents a slight slowdown, the overall health of the services sector in India remains strong, reflecting resilient demand and positive business conditions.Analysts caution, however, that it’s essential to monitor upcoming months for any sustained downtrend. Still, the Indian economy appears to be on a solid footing, with the services sector contributing significantly to its growth trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com