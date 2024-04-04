In March 2024, the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the services sector in India, as provided by HSBC, rose to an impressive 61.2, surpassing the previous indicator of 60.6. This significant increase indicates a notable expansion in the services industry during the period. The data was updated on 4th April 2024, showcasing the latest positive development in India’s economic landscape. With the services PMI showing strong growth, it signifies a robust performance in the sector, contributing to the overall economic progress of the country. The rise in the PMI reflects growing business activities and improving economic conditions within the services segment of India, offering a promising outlook for the future.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com