Hub Group Inc. saw a decrease in first-quarter profit compared to the previous year, despite exceeding analysts’ predictions.The total earnings of the company were $27.1 million, equivalent to $0.44 per share. This is a decline from the first quarter of the previous year, where their earnings were $61.8 million, or $0.94 per share. Nevertheless, the earnings surpassed the average prediction of analysts who expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to data collated by Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that these estimates generally don’t take into account any exceptional items.However, the revenue of the company for this quarter suffered a 13.1% drop, coming down to $999.5 million from last year’s figure of $1.15 billion.To summarize, in the first quarter, Hub Group Inc. reported earnings of $27.1 million, a stark decrease from the $61.8 million of the previous year. Similarly, earnings per share also dropped to $0.44 from $0.94. Revenue for the quarter was $999.5 million, down from $1.15 billion last year.In terms of future prospects, Hub Group Inc. provided guidance for the full year. They project earnings per share to be within the range of $1.80 to $2.25, and expect to generate a revenue ranging from $4.3 to $4.7 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com