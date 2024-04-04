HubSpot’s shares are enjoying a boost of over 9 percent on Thursday. This increase comes on the heels of a Reuters report suggesting that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., is contemplating a proposal to acquire the digital marketing firm. According to the article, Google is consulting with its advisors about the potential acquisition of HubSpot, a provider of sales and marketing software solutions to businesses. As of now, neither company has made any official announcements about the matter. Meanwhile, HubSpot’s shares have soared by 9.30 percent or $58.29, reaching $683.70. This is based on a trading volume of approximately two million shares on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com