Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON) recently shared its fourth quarter earnings, showing an increase from the earnings of the same quarter in the previous year.The company reported profits of $0.733 million, which equates to $0.23 per share. This is in contrast to the $0.062 million, or $0.02 per share, recorded in the fourth quarter of the previous year.When particular items are excluded, Hudson Global, Inc. announced an adjusted earning of $0.116 million or $0.04 per share for the same duration. Regrettably, the company's revenue diminished by 22.1% in the quarter, falling from $43.591 million in the prior year to just $33.971 million.In a nutshell, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Hudson Global Inc's fourth quarter earnings were as followed: The earnings stood at $0.733 million in comparison to $0.062 million in the previous year. Earnings per share (EPS) were $0.23 as opposed to $0.02 last year. Revenue fell to $33.971 million from $43.591 million in the previous year.