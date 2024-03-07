Hugo Boss AG, a premium German fashion brand, recently announced a 22% rise in its net income for the fourth quarter, attributed to parent equity holders, from last year’s 70 million euros to 85 million euros.The company’s earnings per share also increased to 1.23 euros from 1.02 euros over the same period. Meanwhile, EBITDA grew by 2%, leading to an increase from 18.2% to an 18.6% EBITDA margin compared to last year.As far as sales go, the company reported a 10% increase for the quarter, from 1.07 billion euros to 1.18 billion euros. When adjusted for currency, sales rose by 13%.The management and supervisory boards plan to suggest a dividend of 1.35 euros per share for 2023 at the annual general meeting on May 14, marking a 35% annual increase.In terms of prospects for fiscal 2024, Hugo Boss anticipates a Group sales increase of 3 to 6%, amounting to approximately 4.30 to 4.45 billion euros. EBIT for the said year may increase by 5 to 15%, reaching approximately 430 to 475 million euros. The EBIT margin, on the other hand, is expected to rise to between 10.0 and 10.7% by 2024.The brand revealed that its 2025 sales target of 5 billion euros might face minor delays due to weak customer sentiment in the face of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. Despite this, Hugo Boss is optimistic about its significant growth potential in line with “Claim 5.”The company continues to aim for notable improvements in profitability, expecting EBIT to expand at a faster pace than sales in the near future. Hugo Boss reaffirmed its goal of enhancing its EBIT margin to at least 12% by 2025.In other news, the company announced on March 6 the reappointment of Daniel Grieder as the Chairman of the Managing Board and CEO of Hugo Boss until December 31, 2028. Oliver Timm, already reappointed as CSO in March 2023 until December 31, 2026, has also been named Deputy CEO, in addition to his existing role as CSO of Hugo Boss. Furthermore, Yves Müller has been reappointed as CFO and COO of Hugo Boss until December 31, 2027.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com