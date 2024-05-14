Humana Inc. has recently confirmed that Jim Rechtin will be appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with his term starting from July 1, 2024. Joining the company in January as part of a well-thought-through executive transition plan, Rechtin served as the President and Chief Operating Officer previously.Bruce Broussard, the current CEO, will step down from his role in the Humana Board of Directors, and his resignation will be effective from July 1, 2024. However, he will continue his association with the company in the capacity of a strategic advisor until 2026.It is also announced that Rechtin will join the board starting from July 1, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com