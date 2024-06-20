Hungary has witnessed a dramatic shift in its car registration figures in May 2024. The latest data updated on June 20, 2024, reveals that current car registrations have plummeted to 5.70%, a substantial drop from the 21.40% observed just a month before in April 2024.The year-over-year comparison highlights the stark change, with April 2024 showing a robust growth, only to be followed by a considerable slowdown in May 2024. This shift underscores the volatility in car registrations, raising questions about the underlying factors contributing to such a significant decline within a short period.As automotive industry stakeholders analyze these startling figures, all eyes will be on upcoming data releases to understand whether this trend will continue or rebound in the forthcoming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com