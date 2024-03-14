Hungarian consumer confidence saw a slight increase in March, according to the latest data from Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI index. The index rose to 35.45 in March from 34.45 in February 2024. This uptick suggests a more positive outlook among Hungarian consumers.The month-over-month comparison revealed the increase from the previous month, indicating a growing optimism in the Hungarian market. The data was updated on 14th March 2024, providing a snapshot of the evolving sentiment among consumers in the country. The Thomson Reuters IPSOS PCSI index serves as a key indicator of consumer sentiment and economic health, offering valuable insights into the current state of the Hungarian economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com