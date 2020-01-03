Hungarian Forint Slides To Weekly Low Against U.S. Dollar

The Hungarian Forint declined against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Friday, as a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed a top Iranian commander, rattling global markets.

Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, has been killed by the U.S. in the early hours.

The move sparked fears of fresh conflict between Washington and Tehran.

The Hungarian Forint fell to a weekly low of 297.09 against the greenback from yesterday’s closing value of 294.40. The next likely downside target for the currency is seen around the 302.00 level.

