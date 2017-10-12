Hungary Aug Industrial Production Growth Unrevised

Hungary’s industrial production growth accelerated markedly as initially estimated in August, latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.

The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 6.8 percent year-over-year in August, much faster than the 0.2 percent rise in July. That was in line with the flash data published on October 6.

The measure has been rising since November last year. Moreover, the latest rate of growth was the strongest in five months.

On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered strongly by 5.5 percent in August, following a 4.2 percent decline in the preceding month. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.

